Keegan Akin Injury: Shelved with groin strain
The Orioles placed Akin on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a left groin strain.
Akin was diagnosed with the groin strain following an MRI earlier this week, after he had initially experienced the injury while warming up for a Grapefruit League game last Saturday. The Orioles haven't provided a timeline for Akin's return, but he won't be eligible to make his 2026 debut until April 6 after landing on the shelf.
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