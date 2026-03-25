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Keegan Akin Injury: Shelved with groin strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Orioles placed Akin on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a left groin strain.

Akin was diagnosed with the groin strain following an MRI earlier this week, after he had initially experienced the injury while warming up for a Grapefruit League game last Saturday. The Orioles haven't provided a timeline for Akin's return, but he won't be eligible to make his 2026 debut until April 6 after landing on the shelf.

Keegan Akin
Baltimore Orioles
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