Keegan Akin Injury: Starting rehab assignment

Akin (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Akin has missed most of July with left shoulder inflammation but is ready to test himself in a game setting. Because the left-hander's absence has been relatively brief, Akin will likely require just a couple rehab appearances before rejoining the Orioles' active roster.