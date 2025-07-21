Menu
Keegan Akin Injury: Starting rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 21, 2025 at 8:15am

Akin (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Akin has missed most of July with left shoulder inflammation but is ready to test himself in a game setting. Because the left-hander's absence has been relatively brief, Akin will likely require just a couple rehab appearances before rejoining the Orioles' active roster.

