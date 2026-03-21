Keegan Akin Injury: Suffers injury in bullpen

Akin suffered an adductor injury while warming up in the bullpen during Baltimore's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies on Saturday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Manager Craig Albernaz said after the game that he doesn't know how severe Akin's injury is, but he kept him out of the game as a precaution. More information on the 30-year-old's status for Opening Day may be available Sunday.