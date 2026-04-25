Keegan Akin headshot

Keegan Akin News: Back from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

The Orioles reinstated Akin (groin) from the injured list Saturday.

Akin has been sidelined since the beginning of the season due to an adductor strain. He's been playing in rehab games at Triple-A Norfolk since April 15, however, and he's allowed one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out five batters over four innings. The lefty will now return to claim a middle-relief role in Baltimore's bullpen, pushing Cameron Foster back to Triple-A.

Keegan Akin
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keegan Akin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keegan Akin See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
26 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
108 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
237 days ago
Mound Musings: Disappointments Analyzed
MLB
Mound Musings: Disappointments Analyzed
Author Image
Brad Johnson
240 days ago
Mound Musings: Take a Shot!
MLB
Mound Musings: Take a Shot!
Author Image
Brad Johnson
247 days ago