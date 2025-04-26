Keegan Akin News: Opening nightcap

Akin will start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Akin has been fairly reliable out of the bullpen this season, turning in a 3.27 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 11 innings. He'll now be tasked with facing the Tigers' first three batters in the second game of a twin bill before turning things over to Charlie Morton, who will pitch in bulk relief.