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Keegan Akin News: Serving as opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Akin will start Sunday's game against the Athletics, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Akin served as an opener three times last season will do so again Sunday for the first time in 2026. He's surrendered seven earned runs with a 5:0 K:BB across his first 5.2 innings of the season. Chris Bassitt is expected to follow as the primary pitcher.

Keegan Akin
Baltimore Orioles
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