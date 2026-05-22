Keegan Akin headshot

Keegan Akin News: Will open for Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Akin will serve as the opener ahead of Chris Bassitt for Friday's game against the Tigers, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Akin opened ahead of Bassitt on May 10 against the Athletics and pitched one inning, recording a pair of strikeouts. The left-hander has produced an unsightly 13.50 ERA, 1.96 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB across 8.2 innings with the big-league club this season.

Keegan Akin
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keegan Akin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keegan Akin See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
53 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
135 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
264 days ago
Mound Musings: Disappointments Analyzed
MLB
Mound Musings: Disappointments Analyzed
Author Image
Brad Johnson
267 days ago
Mound Musings: Take a Shot!
MLB
Mound Musings: Take a Shot!
Author Image
Brad Johnson
274 days ago