Keegan Akin News: Will open for Baltimore
Akin will serve as the opener ahead of Chris Bassitt for Friday's game against the Tigers, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Akin opened ahead of Bassitt on May 10 against the Athletics and pitched one inning, recording a pair of strikeouts. The left-hander has produced an unsightly 13.50 ERA, 1.96 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB across 8.2 innings with the big-league club this season.
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