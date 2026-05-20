Keegan Thompson News: Added to bullpen
The Rockies selected Thompson's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.
Thompson was removed from the 40-man roster just before Opening Day, but he stayed in the organization and has made his way back to the big leagues. The righty has authored a 3.34 ERA and 19:10 K:BB over 32.1 innings covering five starts and six relief outings with Albuquerque.
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