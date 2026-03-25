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Keegan Thompson News: DFA'd by Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Rockies designated Thompson for assignment Wednesday.

Colorado claimed Thompson off waivers in January, but he'll lose his place on the 40-man roster after surrendering 10 runs across 12 innings during spring training. The right-hander could be headed to Triple-A Albuquerque if he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Keegan Thompson
Colorado Rockies
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