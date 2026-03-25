Keegan Thompson News: DFA'd by Colorado
The Rockies designated Thompson for assignment Wednesday.
Colorado claimed Thompson off waivers in January, but he'll lose his place on the 40-man roster after surrendering 10 runs across 12 innings during spring training. The right-hander could be headed to Triple-A Albuquerque if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
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