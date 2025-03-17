Keegan Thompson News: Headed for waivers
Thompson was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Monday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Thompson wasn't included on Chicago's 31-man travel roster for the Tokyo series against the Dodgers, and he's now set to begin the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Iowa if he passes through waivers unclaimed. Matt Shaw was added to the 40-man roster in a corresponding move.
