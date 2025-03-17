Fantasy Baseball
Keegan Thompson headshot

Keegan Thompson News: Headed for waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Thompson was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Monday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Thompson wasn't included on Chicago's 31-man travel roster for the Tokyo series against the Dodgers, and he's now set to begin the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Iowa if he passes through waivers unclaimed. Matt Shaw was added to the 40-man roster in a corresponding move.

