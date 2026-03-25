Keegan Thompson News: Remaining with Colorado
Thompson was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Thompson was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Wednesday, but he will remain in the organization in Triple-A after clearing waivers. He last saw major-league action in 2024 with the Cubs before spending the entire 2025 campaign with Triple-A Iowa, where he posted a 4.43 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 85:26 K:BB across 65 innings. Thompson could see some action with Colorado this season should the team require an additional arm out of the bullpen.
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