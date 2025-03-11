Keegan Thompson News: Set to miss Tokyo travel roster

Thompson won't be included on the Cubs' 31-man travel roster for the season-opening series against the Dodgers in Tokyo on March 18 and 19, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The right-hander moved between the majors and minors last season but was effective while up with the Cubs, finishing with a 2.67 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 36:18 K:BB across 30.1 innings. Thompson has given up three solo homers through four appearances in spring training, and it appears he won't be traveling with the club to Japan, though no roster moves have officially been made.