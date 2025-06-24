Menu
Keibert Ruiz Injury: Lands on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 24, 2025

The Nationals placed Ruiz on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a head contusion.

A foul ball connected with Ruiz's head during Monday's contest, though after evaluation, it seems he managed to escape the incident with only a bruise. Riley Adams will take over as the Nationals' primary catcher while Ruiz is out, and Drew Millas will come up from Triple-A Rochester to provide depth behind the plate.

