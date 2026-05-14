Keibert Ruiz News: Absent from lineup
Ruiz is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Cincinnati.
Ruiz started at catcher in the first two games of the series, so he'll take a seat in Thursday's afternoon tilt. Drew Millas will be behind the dish and bat ninth for the Nationals.
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