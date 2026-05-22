Keibert Ruiz News: Absent from lineup
Ruiz is not in the lineup for Friday's game in Atlanta.
Ruiz had started each of the last two contests for the Nationals but will get a break during Friday's series opener. Drew Millas will start at catcher and bat eighth for the Nats.
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