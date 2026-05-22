Keibert Ruiz headshot

Keibert Ruiz News: Absent from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Ruiz is not in the lineup for Friday's game in Atlanta.

Ruiz had started each of the last two contests for the Nationals but will get a break during Friday's series opener. Drew Millas will start at catcher and bat eighth for the Nats.

Keibert Ruiz
Washington Nationals
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