Keibert Ruiz headshot

Keibert Ruiz News: Blasts solo homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-3 extra-inning loss to the Phillies.

Ruiz got the Nationals into the scoring column with a fifth-inning solo blast off Phillies ace Zack Wheeler on Opening Day. The switch-hitting backstop excelled this spring while batting .289 with three homers, 11 RBI, and two stolen bases over 45 Grapefruit League at-bats, and Ruiz should see plenty of action in 2025 as Washington's primary catcher.

Keibert Ruiz
Washington Nationals
