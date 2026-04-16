Keibert Ruiz headshot

Keibert Ruiz News: Excluded from lineup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 10:04am

Ruiz is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Pittsburgh.

Ruiz and Drew Millas have had a fairly even timeshare at catcher this season, and it will be Millas behind the dish for Thursday's matinee. The switch-hitting Ruiz has slashed a mere .182/.200/.333 in the early going this season.

Keibert Ruiz
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keibert Ruiz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keibert Ruiz See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
19 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
52 days ago