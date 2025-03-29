Keibert Ruiz News: Goes deep in loss
Ruiz went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in a 11-6 loss to the Phillies on Saturday.
The catcher hit his second homer in as many games after taking a changeup from Jesus Luzardo the other way for a 414-foot shot to left-center. The blast gave Washington an early 2-0 lead that they would ultimately not be able to hold. Ruiz has 31 home runs over the last two seasons as Washington's primary catcher.
