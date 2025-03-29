Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Keibert Ruiz headshot

Keibert Ruiz News: Goes deep in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Ruiz went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in a 11-6 loss to the Phillies on Saturday.

The catcher hit his second homer in as many games after taking a changeup from Jesus Luzardo the other way for a 414-foot shot to left-center. The blast gave Washington an early 2-0 lead that they would ultimately not be able to hold. Ruiz has 31 home runs over the last two seasons as Washington's primary catcher.

Keibert Ruiz
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now