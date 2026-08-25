Keibert Ruiz News: Grabbing seat Tuesday
Ruiz is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's contest versus the Rockies.
Ruiz will get a break after starting at catcher each of the past two days. Harry Ford will be behind the plate and will bat seventh for the Nationals on Tuesday.
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