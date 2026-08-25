Keibert Ruiz headshot

Keibert Ruiz News: Grabbing seat Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Ruiz is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's contest versus the Rockies.

Ruiz will get a break after starting at catcher each of the past two days. Harry Ford will be behind the plate and will bat seventh for the Nationals on Tuesday.

Keibert Ruiz
Washington Nationals
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