Keibert Ruiz headshot

Keibert Ruiz News: Hitting bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Ruiz is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

Ruiz and Drew Millas have split time behind the dish evenly through the Nationals' first five games, with both catchers drawing five starts apiece. Though Ruiz has been the better producer thus far, he's still holding down a modest .222/.211/.444 slash line through his first 19 plate appearances. He may need to raise his performance before taking on a larger share of the catching duties.

Keibert Ruiz
Washington Nationals
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