Keibert Ruiz headshot

Keibert Ruiz News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Ruiz isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.

Ruiz has recorded multiple hits as well as an RBI and a run in each of his last two games, but the Nats will keep him on the bench to begin Saturday's contest while Drew Millas starts at catcher, batting eighth.

Keibert Ruiz
Washington Nationals
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