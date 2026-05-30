Keibert Ruiz News: Idle Saturday
Ruiz isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.
Ruiz has recorded multiple hits as well as an RBI and a run in each of his last two games, but the Nats will keep him on the bench to begin Saturday's contest while Drew Millas starts at catcher, batting eighth.
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