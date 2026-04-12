Keibert Ruiz headshot

Keibert Ruiz News: Idle Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Ruiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

After alternating starts between Ruiz and Drew Millas in their first 12 games of the season, the Nationals broke that trend this weekend. Ruiz ended up starting at catcher Friday and Saturday, going 1-for-5 with a double and a run between those games. Though he'll give way to Millas on Sunday, Ruiz's back-to-back starts could signal that the Nationals may be willing to hand him a larger share of the workload moving forward.

Keibert Ruiz
Washington Nationals
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