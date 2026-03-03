Keibert Ruiz headshot

Keibert Ruiz News: Lofts first spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Ruiz went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

The 27-year-old switch hitter launched his first long ball of the spring from the left side, as he took Bryan Abreu deep in the fourth inning on a 96 mph fastball. Ruiz is coming off a rough 2025 that was cut short after 68 games by concussion issues, and he's locked in a camp battle for the starting job at catcher with prospect Harry Ford, who was acquired from the Mariners in December.

Keibert Ruiz
Washington Nationals
