Keibert Ruiz News: Lofts first spring homer
Ruiz went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.
The 27-year-old switch hitter launched his first long ball of the spring from the left side, as he took Bryan Abreu deep in the fourth inning on a 96 mph fastball. Ruiz is coming off a rough 2025 that was cut short after 68 games by concussion issues, and he's locked in a camp battle for the starting job at catcher with prospect Harry Ford, who was acquired from the Mariners in December.
