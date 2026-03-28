Keibert Ruiz News: Not starting Saturday
Ruiz isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
Ruiz will grab a seat on the bench after going 1-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's win. Drew Millas will fill in as Washington's backstop and bat second.
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