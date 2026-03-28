Keibert Ruiz headshot

Keibert Ruiz News: Not starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Ruiz isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Ruiz will grab a seat on the bench after going 1-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's win. Drew Millas will fill in as Washington's backstop and bat second.

Keibert Ruiz
Washington Nationals
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