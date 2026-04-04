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Keibert Ruiz News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Ruiz isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

The Nationals appear to be content alternating between Ruiz and Drew Millas behind the dish, and Saturday marks the latter's turn to join the starting nine.

Keibert Ruiz
Washington Nationals
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