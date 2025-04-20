Keibert Ruiz News: Out of lineup for Game 1
Ruiz is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
The 26-year-old was never likely to start both games of the twin bill and will take a seat for the matinee. Ruiz has gone 1-for-13 over his past three games but has a .791 OPS for the season, and he should be back behind the plate for Sunday's nightcap.
