Keibert Ruiz headshot

Keibert Ruiz News: Out of Monday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Ruiz is not in the lineup for Monday's game in Philadelphia.

Ruiz and Drew Millas have split starts at catcher in the early going, as Millas will get the call in Monday's series opener. Both of the switch-hitting Ruiz's starts have come against left-handed pitching, though that seems more like happenstance than a trend that will continue.

Keibert Ruiz
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keibert Ruiz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keibert Ruiz See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
35 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Catcher
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Catcher
Author Image
Erik Halterman
49 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
111 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
204 days ago