Keibert Ruiz News: Out of Monday's lineup
Ruiz is not in the lineup for Monday's game in Philadelphia.
Ruiz and Drew Millas have split starts at catcher in the early going, as Millas will get the call in Monday's series opener. Both of the switch-hitting Ruiz's starts have come against left-handed pitching, though that seems more like happenstance than a trend that will continue.
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