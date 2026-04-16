Keibert Ruiz News: Out of Nationals' lineup
Ruiz is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Pittsburgh.
Ruiz and Drew Millas have had a pretty even timeshare at catcher this season, and it will be Millas behind the dish in Thursday's matinee. The switch-hitting Ruiz has slashed only .182/.200/.333 in the early going this season.
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