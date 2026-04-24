Keibert Ruiz headshot

Keibert Ruiz News: Out of Nationals' lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Ruiz is absent from the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox.

It's been a virtually even split in playing time at catcher between Ruiz and Drew Millas. After Ruiz started each of the previous two contests, it will be Millas behind the dish in Friday's series opener.

Keibert Ruiz
Washington Nationals
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