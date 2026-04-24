Keibert Ruiz News: Out of Nationals' lineup
Ruiz is absent from the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox.
It's been a virtually even split in playing time at catcher between Ruiz and Drew Millas. After Ruiz started each of the previous two contests, it will be Millas behind the dish in Friday's series opener.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keibert Ruiz See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season17 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target20 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keibert Ruiz See More