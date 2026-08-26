Keibert Ruiz News: Out of starting nine Wednesday
Ruiz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
Ruiz will take a seat for the second straight game while the Nationals go with Harry Ford behind the plate. Despite Ruiz's consecutive absences, the playing time at catcher still seems to be tilting in favor while he's produced a superb .346/.424/.423 batting line since the start of August.
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