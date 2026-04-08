Keibert Ruiz headshot

Keibert Ruiz News: Part of catching timeshare

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Ruiz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Ruiz remains part of a timeshare at catcher with Drew Millas, as the two backstops have alternated starts behind the plate through the Nationals' first 12 games. Neither player has done much to separate himself from the other, with Ruiz posting a .563 OPS to Millas' .509.

Keibert Ruiz
Washington Nationals
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