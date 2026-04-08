Keibert Ruiz News: Part of catching timeshare
Ruiz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
Ruiz remains part of a timeshare at catcher with Drew Millas, as the two backstops have alternated starts behind the plate through the Nationals' first 12 games. Neither player has done much to separate himself from the other, with Ruiz posting a .563 OPS to Millas' .509.
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