Keibert Ruiz headshot

Keibert Ruiz News: Resting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Ruiz isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.

Ruiz will grab a seat on the bench Saturday after going 0-for-3 during a win in Friday's series opener. Drew Millas will handle catching duties and bat eighth.

Keibert Ruiz
Washington Nationals
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