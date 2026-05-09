Keibert Ruiz News: Resting Saturday
Ruiz isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.
Ruiz will grab a seat on the bench Saturday after going 0-for-3 during a win in Friday's series opener. Drew Millas will handle catching duties and bat eighth.
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