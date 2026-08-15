Keibert Ruiz News: Resting Saturday
Ruiz isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
Ruiz will move to the bench after going 0-for-8 across the Nationals' last two games. Harry Ford will fill in at catcher and bat fifth.
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