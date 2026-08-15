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Keibert Ruiz News: Resting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Ruiz isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Ruiz will move to the bench after going 0-for-8 across the Nationals' last two games. Harry Ford will fill in at catcher and bat fifth.

Keibert Ruiz
Washington Nationals
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