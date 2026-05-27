Keibert Ruiz News: Resting up in series finale
Ruiz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
Ruiz will receive a breather for the day game Wednesday after he caught all nine innings and went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run in the Nationals' 6-3 victory Tuesday night. Drew Millas will step in for Ruiz behind the dish in the series finale.
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