Keibert Ruiz headshot

Keibert Ruiz News: Resting up in series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Ruiz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Ruiz will receive a breather for the day game Wednesday after he caught all nine innings and went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run in the Nationals' 6-3 victory Tuesday night. Drew Millas will step in for Ruiz behind the dish in the series finale.

Keibert Ruiz
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keibert Ruiz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keibert Ruiz See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Halterman
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago