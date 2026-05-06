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Keibert Ruiz News: Riding pine Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Ruiz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

After starting each of the last three games and going 2-for-10 with a double over that stretch, Ruiz will be rested Wednesday. The Nationals will go with Drew Millas behind the dish.

Keibert Ruiz
Washington Nationals
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