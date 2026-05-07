Keibert Ruiz News: Season-best effort in win

Ruiz went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Twins.

The 27-year-old catcher enjoyed his most productive day at the dish this year, knocking the ball all over the yard. Ruiz recorded a season high in hits, runs and RBI on Thursday en route to totaling a season-most eight bases. Over 70 at-bats, he's still hitting just .214 with two homers, seven doubles, 13 RBI and seven runs scored as Washington's primary backstop.