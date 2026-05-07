Keibert Ruiz News: Season-best effort in win
Ruiz went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Twins.
The 27-year-old catcher enjoyed his most productive day at the dish this year, knocking the ball all over the yard. Ruiz recorded a season high in hits, runs and RBI on Thursday en route to totaling a season-most eight bases. Over 70 at-bats, he's still hitting just .214 with two homers, seven doubles, 13 RBI and seven runs scored as Washington's primary backstop.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keibert Ruiz See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target19 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target26 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season30 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keibert Ruiz See More