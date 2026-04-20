Keibert Ruiz News: Sitting as timeshare continues
Ruiz is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.
Ruiz started consecutive games April 10 and 11, but since then, he and Drew Millas have resumed alternating turns behind the dish like they have throughout the season. Though he's the more established of the two backstops, Ruiz has cobbled together a middling .220/.250/.366 slash line for the season and will likely need to improve upon on that production in order to earn a larger share of the starting opportunities.
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