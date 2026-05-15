Keibert Ruiz headshot

Keibert Ruiz News: Sitting out second straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Ruiz is absent from the lineup for Friday's contest versus the Orioles.

Ruiz still leads the Nationals with 23 starts at catcher this season, but Drew Millas has almost pulled even with him in what will be his 22nd start behind the dish Friday. It's the second start in a row for Millas.

Keibert Ruiz
Washington Nationals
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