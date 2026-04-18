Keibert Ruiz headshot

Keibert Ruiz News: Sitting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Ruiz isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.

Ruiz has gone just 2-for-12 at the plate over his last six games and will now get a day off to reset while Drew Millas catches for starter Cade Cavalli.

Keibert Ruiz
Washington Nationals
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