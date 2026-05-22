Keibert Ruiz News: Stays hot in Thursday's loss
Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's loss to the Mets.
The 27-year-old backstop accounted for the Nationals' only run in a 2-1 loss, leading off the bottom of the fifth inning with a single before eventually being brought home by an Andres Chaparro groundout. Ruiz has hit safely in six straight games, and over 42 plate appearances in May he's slashing a sizzling .375/.381/.775 with seven doubles, three homers, eight runs and 13 RBI over 11 contests.
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