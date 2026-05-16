Keibert Ruiz headshot

Keibert Ruiz News: Stays hot with career-high five RBI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Ruiz went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Saturday's 13-3 win over Baltimore.

It was a banner day for Ruiz, who piled up a career-high five RBI on Saturday while swiping his first bag of the campaign. Ruiz had a .507 OPS on the year through the month of April, but he's gaining momentum in May so far. The switch-hitting catcher turned in his second three-hit performance this month Saturday, now batting .323 with three homers, five doubles and 11 RBI over his last 31 at-bats to boost his season OPS to .715.

Keibert Ruiz
Washington Nationals
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