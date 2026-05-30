Keibert Ruiz News: Swats fifth homer

Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Padres.

The backstop took Lucas Giolito deep in the second inning as the Nationals grabbed an early lead the bullpen let slip away. Over 15 games in May, Ruiz is slashing .364/.368/.727 with four of his five homers on the season along with eight doubles, 10 runs and 16 RBI.