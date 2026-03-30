Keibert Ruiz headshot

Keibert Ruiz News: Swats first homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Ruiz went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Cubs.

After bringing home Daylen Lile with a sixth-inning sacrifice fly, Ruiz belted his first homer of 2026 in the eighth, lifting a Hoby Milner changeup into the left-field bleachers at Wrigley Field. Ruiz hit just two homers over 68 games in 2025 while slashing a tepid .247/.277/.318, but the switch-hitting backstop is looking a little more lively at the plate to begin the current campaign.

Keibert Ruiz
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keibert Ruiz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keibert Ruiz See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
35 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Catcher
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Catcher
Author Image
Erik Halterman
49 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
111 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
204 days ago