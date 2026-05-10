Keibert Ruiz headshot

Keibert Ruiz News: Taking seat again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Ruiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

After a recent stretch in which he started behind the plate five times in six games, Ruiz will cede catching duties to Drew Millas for the second day in a row. Ruiz delivered his best game of the season earlier in the week when he produced a pair of doubles and a home run in Thursday's win over the Twins, but he's still sitting on a lowly .608 OPS in 2026.

Keibert Ruiz
Washington Nationals
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