Keibert Ruiz News: Taking seat again Sunday

Ruiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

After a recent stretch in which he started behind the plate five times in six games, Ruiz will cede catching duties to Drew Millas for the second day in a row. Ruiz delivered his best game of the season earlier in the week when he produced a pair of doubles and a home run in Thursday's win over the Twins, but he's still sitting on a lowly .608 OPS in 2026.