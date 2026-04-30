Keibert Ruiz headshot

Keibert Ruiz News: Taking seat in favor of Millas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Ruiz is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.

Ruiz will hit the bench for the fourth time in six games while the Nationals go with Drew Millas behind the dish. Though the playing time has been tilting in Millas' favor of late, Ruiz has been the better producer at the plate by a narrow margin. Ruiz has turned in a .516 OPS over 58 plate appearances, while Millas has provided a .422 OPS across 55 plate appearances.

Keibert Ruiz
Washington Nationals
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