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Keider Montero News: Comes away with no-decision Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Montero didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Guardians, giving up three runs on two hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out one.

The right-hander wasn't really fooling anyone Tuesday, as he managed only six swinging strikes among his 85 pitches (53 total strikes), but most of the contact Montero allowed found its way into Detroit gloves aside from a Travis Bazzana two-run homer in the fourth inning. Montero hasn't struck out more than five batters in any of his last five starts while serving up six total long balls, managing a 3.95 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 14:11 K:BB in 27.1 innings over that stretch. He'll try to keep walking that high wire in his next trip to the mound, which is set to come on the road this weekend in Baltimore.

Keider Montero
Detroit Tigers
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