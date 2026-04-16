Keider Montero News: Fades late in no-decision
Montero did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Royals, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out five over six innings.
Montero looked solid early, building off his previous start where he tossed six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, but ran into trouble late. Kansas City had managed just two runs through six innings before he ran out of gas, allowing back-to-back hits, including an RBI single to Jac Caglianone, that ended his outing. Despite Thursday's line, Montero's underlying metrics remain excellent, as he ranks near the top of the league in xERA (1.20) and xwOBA (.173). He's slated to face Milwaukee in his next start Tuesday.
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