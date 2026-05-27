Keider Montero headshot

Keider Montero News: Fans seven in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Montero didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the Angels, giving up four runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander was lifted after 89 pitches (57 strikes) having tied his season high in Ks, but Montero watched the bullpen implode to cost him his third win of the year. Montero has failed to complete six innings in three straight trips to the mound, and over five starts in May he managed a 4.18 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB through 28 innings. He'll continue plugging a hole in Detroit's injury-depleted rotation, with his next outing set to come on the road this weekend against the White Sox.

Keider Montero
Detroit Tigers
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