Keider Montero News: Fans seven in no-decision
Montero didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the Angels, giving up four runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.
The right-hander was lifted after 89 pitches (57 strikes) having tied his season high in Ks, but Montero watched the bullpen implode to cost him his third win of the year. Montero has failed to complete six innings in three straight trips to the mound, and over five starts in May he managed a 4.18 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB through 28 innings. He'll continue plugging a hole in Detroit's injury-depleted rotation, with his next outing set to come on the road this weekend against the White Sox.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keider Montero See More
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings Q&A: A Look at Pitching in the AL CentralYesterday
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Tuesday, May 26Yesterday
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keider Montero See More