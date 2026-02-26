Keider Montero headshot

Keider Montero News: Middling spring results so far

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Montero allowed two runs on five hits across three innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League against the Orioles.

Montero has now made two appearances this spring, and he's allowed five runs on eight hits across five innings of work, while striking out two. The righty delivered a serviceable 4.37 ERA across 90.2 regular-season innings last year, working primarily as a starter. However, with the Tigers adding Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander to their rotation in the offseason, Montero will likely have to settle for competing for a long-relief role to begin the year.

Keider Montero
Detroit Tigers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keider Montero See More
