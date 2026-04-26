Keider Montero News: No-decision against Cincinnati

Montero did not factor into Sunday's decision against the Reds. He allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five across five innings.

Montero was handed an early 2-0 lead thanks to a two-run double from Kerry Carpenter in the first inning. However, Montero was unable to maintain that cushion, giving up solo home runs to Nathaniel Lowe and JJ Bleday in the second and fourth frames, respectively, before yielding an RBI double in the fifth. Luckily for Montero, the Tigers' batters scored six runs across the seventh and eighth innings, which was enough for the right-hander to avoid the loss. He has allowed at least three earned runs in each of his last three starts, posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 16.2 innings in that span. Montero will look to get back into the win column in his next start, which is slated for next weekend at home against the Rangers.