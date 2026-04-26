Keider Montero headshot

Keider Montero News: No-decision against Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Montero did not factor into Sunday's decision against the Reds. He allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five across five innings.

Montero was handed an early 2-0 lead thanks to a two-run double from Kerry Carpenter in the first inning. However, Montero was unable to maintain that cushion, giving up solo home runs to Nathaniel Lowe and JJ Bleday in the second and fourth frames, respectively, before yielding an RBI double in the fifth. Luckily for Montero, the Tigers' batters scored six runs across the seventh and eighth innings, which was enough for the right-hander to avoid the loss. He has allowed at least three earned runs in each of his last three starts, posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 16.2 innings in that span. Montero will look to get back into the win column in his next start, which is slated for next weekend at home against the Rangers.

Keider Montero
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keider Montero See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keider Montero See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 16
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 16
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
10 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
14 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago